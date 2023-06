3 June 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Ankara for a working visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azernews reports.

At Ankara Esenboga Airport President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were met by officials.

---

