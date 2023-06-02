Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia sends letter to Azerbaijani President

2 June 2023 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Abunayyan has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Mr. Ilham Aliyev,

On behalf of ACWA Power, I am delighted to extend my sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We join you in celebrating this day as we are proud to be reliable and committed partner to supporting the country’s ongoing efforts to achieve sustainable development, energy transformation and economic growth. Our strategic partnership with Azerbaijan is built on mutual trust, respect and a shared vision for a brighter future.

As we mark this occasion, I wish you and the people of Azerbaijan continuous success and happiness. May this Independence Day bring renewed hope, joy, prosperity, and inspiration to the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept my warmest wishes and congratulations on this special day.

Sincerely,

Mohammad Abunayyan

Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

---

