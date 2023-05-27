President of Turkmenistan sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

27 May 2023 13:10 (UTC+04:00)

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

I sincerely congratulate you and the entire brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s Independence Day.

Today, Azerbaijan is confidently moving forward along the road of progress and dynamic development, and plays an important role in regional and international processes.

It is gratifying to note that the relations between our countries have noticeably intensified and enriched by new contents in recent years. We are convinced that friendly and good-neighborly relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan will continue to steadily develop for the common good.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your high state activity, and peace, tranquility and prosperity to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

With deep respect,

Serdar Berdimuhamedov

President of Turkmenistan

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz