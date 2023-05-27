President of India sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

27 May 2023 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

President of Republic of India Droupadi Murmu has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency!

On behalf of the Government, the people of India and on my own behalf, I extend warm greetings and felicitations to your Excellency, the Government and to the friendly people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your Independence Day.

India and Azerbaijan share a relationship with historical underpinnings. Trade and commerce between India and Azerbaijan have increased significantly lately. I hope that our engagement will mature further respecting mutual sensitivities and interests.

I avail of this opportunity to convey to Your Excellency my sincere wishes for your good health and well-being, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

---

Droupadi Murmu

President of Republic of India