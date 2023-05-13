Azerbaijan's Bayramov discusses normalisation of Baku-Yerevan relations with special reps of Russian MFA

13 May 2023 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the Special Representative of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations Igor Khovaev.

Discussions revolved around the process of normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, negotiations on a peace agreement as well as the current situation in the region.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the position and priorities of Azerbaijan in the negotiations on a peace agreement as well as future expectations. The minister also informed the special representative about Armenia`s provocative attempts to undermine the peace process and negotiations.

Russian MFA’s Special Representative Igor Khovaev stressed the importance of ensuring peace and stability in the region, adding that the Russian side is ready to provide any support in this regard.

During the meeting, the pair also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

