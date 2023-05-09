Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issues statement on occasion of 78th anniversary of victory over Nazism

9 May 2023 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement on the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazism in World War II, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The statement says:

"Today marks 78 years since the historic victory over Nazism in the World War II, one of the most devastating wars in world history. On this significant day - Victory Day, we honor the blessed memory of all those who fought against the threat of Nazism with deep respect and reverence, who put the existence of mankind under serious threat, including our heroic compatriots who showed courage and selflessness during the war years."

