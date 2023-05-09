Shusha hosting "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival

9 May 2023 11:22 (UTC+04:00)

This years’ edition of "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival is set to take place in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan on May 9-11.

The festival jointly organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, will feature concert programs, exhibitions and various presentations, Azernews reports.

The city of Shusha was also declared “the cultural capital of the Turkic world” by the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) in 2023. The next "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival will bring together TURKSOY member states, Turkic-speaking countries and their on-stage performance groups.

Along with Azerbaijan, musicians and performers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Gagauzia Autonomous Territorial Unit of the Republic of Moldova, Uzbekistan, as well as the Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic of Uzbekistan, Altai, Khakassia, Sakha (Yakutia), Tatarstan, the Tyva Republics of the Russian Federation, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Türkiye, Turkmenistan are represented at the festival.

