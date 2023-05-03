Azerbaijani President addressing International Conference "Shaping the Geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future" in Shusha [LIVE]

3 May 2023 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

The 4th International Conference themed "Shaping the Geopolitics of Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future", dedicated to the centennial anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, has kicked off in Shusha, Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the conference.

Will be updated...

---

