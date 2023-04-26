Azerbaijan establishes "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal
The "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal is established in Azerbaijan.
In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law.
The Regulations on the "100th Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the description of the "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been approved.
---
