Azerbaijan establishes "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal

26 April 2023 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

The "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal is established in Azerbaijan.

In this regard, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law.

The Regulations on the "100th Anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the description of the "100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev (1923-2023)" jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan have been approved.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz