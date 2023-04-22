Milli Majlis speaker sends letter to Chairman of Russia’s State Duma

22 April 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Milli Majlis Chairwoman Sahibe Gafarova has sent a letter to chairman of the Russia’s State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin over biased statements about Azerbaijan voiced for the Rusarminfo Russia-Armenia news agency by deputy chair of the Russian State Duma’s committee for information policy, information technologies and communication Oleg Matveychev, Azernews reports citing Milli Majlis press and PR department.

The letter expressed concern over Oleg Matveychev’s allegations concerning Azerbaijan.

The Speaker found the need for the State Duma to give assessment to Matveychev’s statements. She expressed hope that both countries would prevent such actions that run counter to the spirit of relations between the nations and parliaments.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz