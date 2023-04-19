Road restoration, airport construction works are underway in Lachin city [PHOTO]

19 April 2023 12:09 (UTC+04:00)

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Motorways is rapidly and with quality implementing the project of restoration of internal roads of Lachin city in accordance with the order of President Ilham Aliyev.

The mentioned roads, which are 59 km long, have 2 traffic lanes, each of which is 3-3.5 meters wide. The width of the land bed under the project is 8-15 meters.

Within the framework of the project, unusable pavement is removed, where necessary, unusable soil is excavated, followed by backfilling using suitable materials, and a new roadbed and road base are constructed. A new asphalt-concrete cover of the necessary thickness is laid on the parts where the road base is ready.

Construction and restoration works are carried out in accordance with "Construction Norms and Rules" under the personal supervision of the management of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways.

Reconstruction works are planned to be completed in the near future. For this purpose, the required number of forces have been deployed to the area.

With the restoration of the internal roads of Lachin city, modern road infrastructure will be established in the territory of the city, and the people who will soon live here and the guests who come here will be able to travel easily.

Earth, drilling, and blasting works related to the construction of Lachin International Airport, which was laid on August 16, 2021, with the participation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva, are being carried out by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways.

The excavation works are 26,512 million cubic meters, and the casting works are 1,956 million cubic meters at the airport. The maximum average depth of the well is 73, and the average height of the casting is 14 meters.

According to the "Construction Norms and Rules", under the supervision of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways, the removal of the vegetation layer in the area of 162.8 thousand cubic meters, blasting works in the volume of 6.9 million cubic meters, and the mechanical excavation of 859.8 thousand cubic meters of rock-type rocks, 5.04 million cubic meters were excavated.

Lachin International Airport, built in the territory of Gorchu village of Lachin district, will be the highest airport in Azerbaijan above sea level.

It should be noted that the distance from Lachin International Airport to Lachin city is 38.1 km, to Shusha city is 75.0 km, and to Kalbajar city is 59.2 km.

The construction of Lachin International Airport, which shows the extent of the improvement and construction works carried out in Azerbaijan’s ancient lands liberated from occupation, will stimulate the socio-economic development of the region in general and will increase tourism potential.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO KARABAKH...

---

