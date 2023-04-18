Azerbaijan guarantees effective organization of transit traffic in various directions

18 April 2023 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Since most countries of the Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) are landlocked, participation in international and regional transport corridors is essential to improve the efficiency of their economies.

Azernews informs that Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov said this in Geneva (Switzerland) at a meeting of ministers of SPECA member states with heads of UN specialized structures and representatives of non-governmental organizations.

The Minister emphasized the importance of using the potential of regional transport and transit routes.

“Our countries, which advocate the creation of a broad economic strip on the historical Silk Road, guarantee the effective organization of transit traffic in various directions”, he said.

It was noted that in recent years Azerbaijan has invested heavily in the development of road transport infrastructure, including the construction of a modern railway network, seaports, and an extensive network of roads.

Besides, the liberation of the occupied territories of the country gave a new impetus to the development of regional transport and logistics routes.

