Two Azerbaijani military personnel got lost in Nakhchivan

10 April 2023 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Two Azerbaijani military personnel are missing in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

According to MoD, the incident took place in the direction of the Shahbuz district. Due to limited visibility and unfavorable weather conditions, two servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army are gone missing in the area.

The Defense Ministry noted that the necessary measures are being taken to search for the lost military personnel.

