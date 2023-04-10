OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit South Caucasus

10 April 2023 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

OSCE Chairman-in-Office, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will visit Georgia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on April 10-13, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the official plans to meet with parliamentarians, civil society representatives, and other interlocutors.

The trip will focus on strengthening the cooperation between the OSCE, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, addressing existing security challenges, and promoting peace and stability through dialogue in the South Caucasus region.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries of Russia, the USA, and France had mediated a peaceful solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council Resolutions (822, 853, 874, and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops from Azerbaijani territories, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

The trilateral ceasefire deal, signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade-long conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces in the war at the outset of 1990s.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz