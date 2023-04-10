Turkish general lambasts baseless decision of pro-Armenian Southern Cypriot parliament on Lachin road

10 April 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

The Greek Administration of Southern Cyprus, which has been known for its pro-Armenianism for a long time, has always expressed its contempt and hatred against the Turkish nation in various forms at the international level. This time, the pro-Armenian parliament of the South Cyprus has adopted a so-called resolution condemning Azerbaijan and urging it to immediately reopen the Lachin road. In that biased and baseless document it says that the 'sole road connecting Karabakh with Armenia has been blocked since December 12'.

Speaking to Azernews, former Turkish general Yücel Karauz has commented on the issue.

"The point is that it is impossible to expect more than this from the Greek state of Southern Cyprus. The Armenophilism in South Cyprus, which is made up of Greeks and Romans, goes back a long time. However, their intervention in the eco-protest held by Azerbaijan in its Karabakh region is of course a new event," the Turkish military expert said.

Karauz talked about the atrocities committed by the state of Southern Cyprus against Turks 48 years ago and reminded them that they are always together with Armenians. He noted that in 1975, South Cyprus raised the issue of the so-called Armenian genocide for the first time.

"If we want to know deeply why South Cyprus intervened in the Karabakh issue of Azerbaijan, then we should take a closer look at history. In 1975, the Armenians in Southern Cyprus, by uniting with the Russians against the Ottoman state, distorted the crimes they committed for their benefit and invented a so-called history of genocide. For the first time in history, South Cyprus adopted the so-called Armenian Genocide as a law. This "law" was brought up again in 1982. And finally, as we know, in 2015, the Greek state of Southern Cyprus adopted a law that it is a crime not to accept the Armenian Genocide in its country."

According to the former general, South Cyprus's meddling in the peaceful protests against environmental terrorism in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan is a step outside the norms of international law.

"It is the sovereign right of Azerbaijan to hold protests against environmental exploitation in the internationally recognized territories, and no state or international organization has the right to interfere with it.

As for the control of the Lachin road, this must be mentioned that the state of Azerbaijan is absolutely right. Because Azerbaijan aims to prevent the illegal carrying of weapons and illegal activities of Armenians within Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.



The former Turkish general, strongly condemning this step of the Greek state of Southern Cyprus, also mentioned that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, when he received the Greek envoy last year, reminded him of the level of relations between Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

"Last year, while meeting with the Greek ambassador, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev reminded him of Azerbaijan's position in Turkiye-Greece relations. As the state of Turkiye, we strongly condemn the adoption of such a foolish resolution by Southern Cyprus today, and we demand that the Greek state of Southern Cyprus remember the crimes it committed against the Turks in the first place."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz