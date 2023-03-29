Azerbaijani foreign minister, Israeli defence chief discuss expansion of relations

29 March 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as part of his official visit to Israel, Azernews reports per the Foreign Ministry.

The meeting discussed cooperation between the two nations in defense, military-technical, and other sectors, including regional and international security issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov drew attention to the exceptional role of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel in defense in the current cooperation agenda.

Recalling a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Munich Security Conference on February 17, 2023, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that close contacts, including mutual visits, made an important contribution to the development of relations.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister also informed the Israeli minister about the current regional situation in the post-conflict period, peace, and construction efforts of Azerbaijan towards establishing peace and security in the region.

Minister Yoav Gallant, referring to the successful cooperation experience of the two countries in the defense, and military-technical field, noted the importance of using the existing potential for further expansion of cooperation in this regard. He stressed the importance of continuing mutual contacts.

---

