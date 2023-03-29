Azerbaijani top diplomat's visit to Israel & embassy opening to boost ties - Spokesperson

29 March 2023 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ayxan Hajizada has hailed the further expansion of relations between Azerbaijan and Israel, adding that the ongoing visit of Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Israel and the scheduled opening of the embassy in Tel Aviv would be conducive to this effect, Azernews reports.

"Azerbaijan-Israel relations and mutually beneficial cooperation will further expand after this historic visit. Long live stronger and prosperous Azerbaijani-Israeli partnership!" the official tweeted.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister and a group of parliamentarians are currently in Israel to attend the inauguration of Azerbaijan's first-ever embassy in the country.

