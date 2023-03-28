Large energy capacity will be generated using Lachin & Kalbajar water resources - President Ilham Aliyev

28 March 2023 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

“We will create a large energy capacity using the water resources of Lachin and Kalbajar districts,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin district, which is included in East Zangezur economic region.

“Now the construction of hydropower plants is going fast in Lachin, Kalbajar, Zangilan and several other districts. We are receiving more than 50 megawatts of energy. On the whole, the goal has been set that the hydropower plants in the liberated areas should provide a capacity of 200 megawatts by the end of this year. It should reach 500 megawatts in the future. Lachin and Kalbajar districts have immense wind energy potential,” the President added.

