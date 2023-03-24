Seven ICRC cars and one truck pass through Lachin-Khankendi road amidst protests [PHOTOS]

24 March 2023 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Seven cars and one truck of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have moved through Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankendi road, passing near Shusha, with no restraints.

This once again proves that humanitarian vehicles can pass freely through the peaceful protest area, there are no obstacles for them.

The vigorous vigil dates back to December 12, 2022, and to this day, the picketers have not altered their motive in compelling the Russian peacekeepers to provide access to the Qizilbulag and Damirli deposits in Karabakh for Azerbaijani experts to assess their current state and possible impact on the region's environment.

After the Russian peacekeepers' failure to provide the necessary conditions for the Azerbaijani agency representatives to carry out their duties in the area, a group of eco-activists, NGOs, and public representatives have taken to the street in protest at the peacekeepers' repugnance to live up to their obligations in line with the November 10, 2020, peace deal to maintain peace and order in the region, and oust the Armenian troops from the region and prevent illegalities. However, time proved that the Russian peacekeepers are driven by the interests of Russia rather than the idea coming from the essence of the notion of peacekeeping as universally understood.

---

