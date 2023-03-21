US, EU officials congratulate people of Novruz holiday

21 March 2023 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a congratulatory post on the occasion of Novruz, Azernews reports.

"Happy Nowruz to everyone celebrating around the world. I send my best wishes on this holiday that celebrates a new year and a time of renewal," the official tweeted.

Similarly, US President also congratulated the people celebrating the holiday.

"Nowruz is a celebration that’s been a millennium in the making, observed by millions of people around the world today. It’s a start of a new year that reminds us of the hope that lies ahead – even in the darkest of times. Happy Nowruz to all who celebrate," Biden tweeted.

The US President also shared that the first Novruz reception of this scale was held at the White House.

Furthermore, EU Council President Charles Michel also sent his warmest congratulations to everyone celebrating the Novruz holiday on his Twitter page.

"Warmest congratulations to all who celebrate Nowruz including in Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Middle East. The beginning of spring brings renewed hope - all the more needed at these challenging times. Best wishes for happiness, prosperity and above all - peace," Michel tweeted.

---

