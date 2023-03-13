Azerbaijani Speaker flatly rejects Armenian opposite side's claims at Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

13 March 2023 11:47 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova has flatly denied claims by Armenian Speaker Alen Simonyan.

Addressing the Second Conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Azerbaijani Speaker responded to the claims by citing displacement of over a million internally displaced persons from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and refugees from Armenia, the massive destructions of Azerbaijani cities and villages, desecration of Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural and religious sites during the occupation, as well as the destruction of all historical and religious monuments belonging to Western Azerbaijanis, who lived for centuries on the territory of modern Armenia.

Underscoring that such remarks are another manifestation of falsification by Yerevan, the speaker pointed out that these actions are an open demonstration of intolerance and hatred by the mono-ethnic Armenian state.

Furthermore, Gafarova added that despite the consequences of the almost 30-year-long occupation, in the post-war reality, Azerbaijan initiated a peace agenda based on the 5 principles of international law and the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

She stressed that Armenia does not only mislead the international community with false information but also does not fulfill its obligations and continues to illegally transport weapons and mines to Azerbaijani territory and rotate personnel.

Gafarova expressed regret over the speech of a representative of one of the most mono-ethnic countries in the world, known for its aggressive, discriminatory, and intolerant policies, on the important topic of peaceful coexistence and inclusive society, which was submitted for discussion in the assembly.

Furthermore, the speaker highlighted that when talking about national minorities living in his country the Armenian official did not mention the forced expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia, where they lived for centuries. In this regard, she stressed that the Western Azerbaijanis have the right to return to their homes, enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international acts.

She also refuted the remarks of the Armenian official about Yerevan's lack of territorial claims against any country drawing attention to the 30 years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands and the fact that Armenia still maintains its armed forces in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, violating the tripartite declaration signed on November 10, 2020.

Additionally, the speaker once again reiterated that all rights would be granted to Azerbaijani citizens of Armenian origin, and claims about the alleged "blockade" of the Lachin road, the road is open for the free passage of all civilian and humanitarian vehicles, as confirmed by the relevant international organizations operating in this area.

To recap, Gafarova stressed that Azerbaijan complies with its obligations, and at the same time is committed to ensuring the realization of the rights of its citizens and the fulfillment of their legal requirements.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam, and Lachin regions and the withdrawal of its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.

