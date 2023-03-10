Azerbaijan amends Labor Code on financing activities

10 March 2023 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Law "On Amendments to the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The 6th Part was added to Article 220 of the Labor Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the following content:

"6. Employees do not bear any costs associated with the financing of labor protection measures."

Previously, President Ilham Aliyev signed the above mentioned law on November 30, 2022.

---

