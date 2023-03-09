Lives of Armenians in Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will be much better - Azerbaijani President

9 March 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

“Azerbaijan is a multiconfessional, multi-ethnic country. The rights of minorities in Azerbaijan are protected by our Constitution,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 10th Global Baku Forum themed “The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes”.

“Azerbaijan is a country with a high-level of religious and ethnic tolerance, where representatives of different ethnic groups, different confessions live in peace and dignity. So, I'm sure that the life of Armenians who live in Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will be much better than it was during the times of occupation,” the head of state added.

