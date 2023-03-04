Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov receives his Gambian counterpart [PHOTO]

4 March 2023 13:52 (UTC+04:00)

On March 3, 2023, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Gambia’s Foreign Minister and International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad Mamadou Tangara, who is on official meeting in Azerbaijan within the framework of the Summit Meeting of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) on the fight against COVID-19, Azernews reports citing MFA.

The meeting discussed the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia, as well as the current situation in the region and the world.

The Azerbaijani minister said bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia, within the framework of the United Nations (UN), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and NAM, is commendable. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also informed Mamadou Tangara in detail about the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period.

Speaking about the danger of landmines in the territories liberated during the 44-day Patriotic War, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, said that 282 people have already become victims of landmines.

Besides that, he brought to attention the facts that mines produced in Armenia in 2021 were transferred and planted in Azerbaijan after the signing of the Trilateral Statement on November 10, 2020.

Minister Mamadou Tangara, in turn, noted the need to use the existing potential for further development of relations. The Gambian minister drew attention to the active participation of Gambian citizens in educational grants and programs for citizens of OIC and NAM member states, and noted the potential for developing cooperation in this field.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting.

---

