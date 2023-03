2 March 2023 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Azerbaijan on March 2, Azernews informs.

The president was met by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Xalaf Xalafov and other officials.

