Turkiye's Parliamentary Speaker shares a post on Khojaly genocide anniversary

Turkiye's Grand National Assembly Speaker Mustafa Sentop has shared his grief over the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.

"With respect, I honor the memory of our Azerbaijani brothers, who died 31 years ago in Khojaly, and once again I offer my condolences to Azerbaijan, with whom we are forever together in sorrow and joy. We will never forget this genocide officially recognized as an international crime," he tweeted.

The Khojaly genocide is seen as the pinnacle of the systematic crimes and atrocities committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis.

Azerbaijan annually commemorates the victims of the Khojaly genocide on February 26.

s a result of the Khojaly genocide, 613 Azerbaijani civilians, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 elderly people were killed. Simultaneously, 487 civilians were seriously injured, and 1,275 people were kidnapped. The fate of 150 hostages, including 68 women and 26 children remains unknown.

During the genocide, 56 people were killed with extreme cruelty, with their heads peeled off, various limbs severed, eyes removed, and pregnant women's bellies pierced with bayonets. As a result, eight families were utterly destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children were orphaned.

Relevant documents adopted by the parliaments of Mexico, Pakistan, the Czech Republic, Peru, Colombia, Panama, Honduras, Sudan, Guatemala, and Djibouti recognized the Khojaly massacre as an act of genocide. The parliaments of Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Jordan, Slovenia, Scotland, and Paraguay, as well as the executive and legislative bodies of 22 U.S. states, have strongly condemned the Khojaly tragedy as a massacre. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation recognized Armenia as an aggressor and the Khojaly tragedy as genocide.

