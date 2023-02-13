Azerbaijani & Qatari top diplomats mull bilateral co-op [PHOTO]

13 February 2023 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Qatari counterpart Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi have discussed bilateral cooperation issues, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the current state of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, issues on the agenda, and prospects for future cooperation in a variety of fields.

During the meeting, participants expressed their satisfaction with the current level of bilateral cooperation, and it was emphasized that high-level mutual visits between the two countries are critical for the future development of relations. Azerbaijan and Qatar have been noted for their effective cooperation within the framework of international organizations and platforms, particularly the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the United Nations.

At the same time, topics on the joint intergovernmental commission of the two nations' agendas were discussed. The parties emphasized the value of cooperation in a variety of fields, including those related to the economy, trade, investments, finance, industry, energy, transport, education, tourism, and culture. The favorable business climate and economic potential of Azerbaijan were discussed, and views on the development of active business ties between both countries' business communities were also exchanged.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the opposing party on the post-conflict situation in the area and the reconstruction and building projects the Azerbaijani government was carrying out in areas that had been freed from occupation.

The Qatari minister stressed that his country is interested in broad-based cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, the parties discussed regional and international issues of shared interest.

Azerbaijan and Qatar are cooperating in various fields of economy, politics, and other spheres since September 1994. The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $5.5 million in 2022. Qatar was also one of the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid bloody clashes going in and around Karabakh from late September to early November 2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz