Azerbaijani & Kuwaiti foreign ministers eye co-op [PHOTO]

On February 12, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Abdullah al-Jaber al-Sabah in Egypt, Azernews reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Minister Bayramov emphasized that the two countries' relations are historically based on friendship and that Azerbaijan intends to expand existing cooperation.

After stating the importance of cooperation and mutual support within the framework of international organizations, the minister spoke about the importance of the successful development of bilateral and multilateral relations.

The ministers discussed the future plans of the Joint Commission for Cooperation between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Kuwait, which they co-chair, as well as the Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement to Combat COVID-19 that is scheduled for March in Baku.

The parties also discussed potential areas of collaboration in tourism, science, education, culture, and other fields.

