Azerbaijani government delegation on fact-finding mission to Nakhchivan

9 February 2023 15:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On February 9, a government delegation headed by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev visited Nakhchivan.

The purpose of the visit is to study and analyze the work done in the field of reclamation and irrigation in the autonomous republic, the level of water in water reservoirs, the demand for irrigation and drinking water, and to achieve further improvement of drinking and irrigation water supply. Analyzing the autonomous republic's natural resources, water resources, agriculture, and ecological potential, adapting the development of these important areas to the requirements of the new era, and increasing its economic efficiency are among the priority tasks.

Specialists will inspect the reservoir and the Bananiyar canal, the Nehram reservoir, the Batabat plateau, the Heydar Aliyev reservoir, the Shahbuz city complex of treatment facilities, the Uzunoba reservoir, the complex of treatment facilities in Nakhchivan city, the Garachug canal, the Garachug-1 pontoon pumping station on the Araz reservoir, the Arpachay reservoir, and the right-bank channel of the Arpachay river.

Within the framework of the visit, the delegation will meet with officials of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and evaluate the current situation and discuss the work to be done.

The delegation includes Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Mukhtar Babayev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sarvan Jafarov, Head of the State Agency for Water Resources under the Ministry of Emergency Situations Hikmat Mammadov, Deputy Head of the National Hydrometeorological Service of Azerbaijan Rafig Verdiyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Amelioration and Water Farm Zaur Mikayilov and other officials.

