3 February 2023 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Romanian president.

President Klaus Iohannis laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense played the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Romania.

