Azerbaijan appoints new first deputy chairman of ANAMA

1 February 2023 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Following January 28, 2023, presidential decree, Bahruz Mammadov was appointed to the post of First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the mine agency said.

On February 1, 2023, Bahruz Mammadov was introduced to the team by ANAMA Board Chairman Vugar Suleymanov.

Prior to his appointment, Mammadov worked as deputy head of the Security, Defense, and Mobilization Department of the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Following the liberation of Azerbaijani lands [as a result of the 2020 Second Karabakh War], the ANAMA has started carrying out landmine clearance operations since November 2020.

Thus, five anti-tank landmines and 62 unexploded ordnance were detected and neutralized as part of the de-mining process that was held in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, and Zangilan from January 23 through 28, 2023. A total area of 467 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances as of yet.

