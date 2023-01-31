New training period kicks off in Azerbaijani Army [PHOTO/VIDEO]

31 January 2023 16:28 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

Various troops of the Azerbaijani army - Army Corps, formations, and military units - have begun a new training period under the action plan for 2023, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Battle Flag was raised at the event, and Azerbaijan's national anthem, accompanied by the military orchestra, was played.

The army’s training process will be conducted in line with the requirements set by the high military command, as well as orders and decrees of the defense minister to ensure the high level of combat readiness of the personnel.

It was stressed that in the current training period, the main focus will be paid to increasing efficiency in the management of troops by making extensive use of advanced methods and high technologies, organizing interoperability between units, furthering the organization of interoperability between units, and maintaining a high level of combat readiness of the troops in accordance with the requirements assigned by President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

