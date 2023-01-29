Evacuation of Azerbaijani embassy in Iran is being completed - Spokesperson

29 January 2023 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan is completing work for the evacuation of employees of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayxan Hajizada said.

He noted that today it is planned to deliver to the country the embassy staff and members of their families, as well as the body of the deceased Orxan Asgarov.

Since January 27 when the embassy came under the terrorist act, the government of Azerbaijan has been undertaking appropriate measures to deliver the body of Orxan Asgarov, who died in Iran, to Azerbaijan, and evacuate members of the diplomatic mission. To this end, Azerbaijan has allocated a plane, which is waiting at the Tehran airport.

