EU special rep planning to visit Baku

23 January 2023 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Toivo Klaar, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, is planning to visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Henri Duquenne, Spokesperson for the EU's special representative.

The spokesperson noted that Klaar has already visited Armenia for a series of high-level regular consultations with the country's leadership and is also planning to visit Azerbaijan in the near future for similar consultations.

Furthermore, the EU special representative was in Baku on September 14, 2022, where he had a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss efforts to normalize Azerbaijani-Armenian relations and possible further steps.

The foreign ministers of the 27 EU countries intend to approve a new EU mission in Armenia at a meeting scheduled to be held during the day, which should contribute to the settlement of the situation in the region.

---

