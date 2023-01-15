Azerbaijani president condoles over death of Vakhtang Kikabidze

15 January 2023 16:45 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to the relatives and loved ones of an outstanding singer, actor, and director Vakhtang Kikabidze over his death.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of the death of Vakhtang Kikabidze, the great son of the Georgian people, an outstanding singer, actor, and director.

Vakhtang Kikabidze's name is forever inscribed in the glorious annals of the Soviet and Georgian cultures. Vakhtang Kikabidze has become a symbol of an entire era thanks to his versatile talent, high professionalism, as well as the new and unique spirit he brought to art. The unforgettable images he created in cinema, the songs he performed with his unique skills occupy a special place in the hearts of several generations,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his message.

“Vakhtang Kikabidze was a great friend of Azerbaijan. His creative activity has always been admired, and his personality was treated with great respect and sympathy by the people of Azerbaijan. He also made important contributions to the development of cultural relations, as well as the strengthening of friendly and good neighborly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

An outstanding artist and sincere person, Vakhtang Kikabidze’s bright memory will always live in our hearts.

I share your grief, and on my own behalf and on behalf of Mehriban khanim offer deepest condolences on this heavy loss,” the head of state added.

