Azerbaijan increases pension for WWII veterans

13 January 2023 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

The amount of pensions for World War II veterans has increased in Azerbaijan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a relevant decree.

According to the decree, the amount of the monthly pensions of the President of Azerbaijan paid to the participants of the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, and to persons, who worked during WWII at enterprises, departments, and organizations of besieged Leningrad city and were awarded the medal "For Defense of Leningrad" and the badge "Inhabitants of besieged Leningrad", has been set at AZN330 ($194.1) from January 1, 2023.

Previously, the monthly amount of the presidential pension for the above-mentioned persons was 300 manat ($176.4).

