Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor talks increase of pensions, salaries

5 January 2023 18:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The decree "On additional measures to improve the social welfare of the population" signed by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev ensures the start of the implementation of the fourth package of social reforms in the country over the past five years, and the transition to a new stage of social reforms in the new year, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population told Trend.

According to the ministry, from January 1, 2023, the minimum monthly wage will be increased by 15 percent from 300 manat ($176.4) to 345 manat ($202.9).

Monthly tariff (official) salaries of employees employed in industries financed from the state budget will be brought into line with this decree within a month, and wages will be increased at all levels of the unified tariff table.

