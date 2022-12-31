More martyrs' families & war veterans provided with apartments in Nakhchivan [PHOTO]

31 December 2022 15:09 (UTC+04:00)

The martyr's family and five veterans of the Second Karabakh War were given new apartments in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, on the eve of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

It should be noted that apartments with a major overhaul are provided with furniture, as well as necessary communal conditions.

Moreover, 11 veterans and one person who partially lost his health during the liquidation of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant were given cars.

At a meeting held on this occasion, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad Najafli noted that important measures have been taken in the country in the direction of social security for the families of martyrs and veterans.

He said that the constant improvement of the social security of families of martyrs and veterans will continue to be the focus of the state.

Additionally, Fuad Najafli congratulated the participants of the event on the upcoming Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz