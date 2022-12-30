Parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, New Year

30 December 2022 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Parliament has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Trend reports.

Speaker of the Parliament Sahiba Gafarova underscored President Ilham Aliyev's admirable statecraft, as well as talked about the major achievements of the country under the leadership of the head of state, at today's parliamentary session.

Also, Gafarova offered to send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on behalf of the Parliament.

The proposal was greeted by warm applause from MPs.

