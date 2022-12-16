Baku, Seoul eye boosting military cooperation

16 December 2022 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

On December 15, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation headed by Mr. Lee Hunseung, a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Highly evaluating the military cooperation with Korea, Zakir Hasanov informed the opposite side about the current situation on the border with Armenia, adding that the latter's landmines planted in the zone of the former conflict continue to kill and maim Azerbaijani servicemen and civilians.

As an example, the minister cited the latest incident in Kalbajar, where a serviceman was blown up on a landmine and seven others, including military and civilians, were wounded in Chirag village.

The meeting also included a detailed exchange of views on the prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other spheres, regional security issues, as well as other aspects of mutual interest.

Relations between Azerbaijan and South Korea have intensified after the establishment of the embassy of South Korea in Azerbaijan in 2006 and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Korea in 2007.

So far, South Korea has invested about $180 million in the Azerbaijani economy, and Azerbaijan has invested $474 million in South Korea. At present, 74 South Korean companies are registered in Azerbaijan in their capacities as contractors in government-funded projects.

Over recent years, Azerbaijan and South Korea have signed a framework agreement on grant support that envisages the continuation of joint cooperation on technical assistance and grant support between the two countries.

