Azerbaijan establishes two more medals

6 December 2022 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Two new medals will be established in Azerbaijan, the country's Parliament's First Deputy Chairman Ali Huseynli said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the committee of law policy and state-building.

Ali Huseynli stated that the relevant bill provides for amendments to the law of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of orders and medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan" in connection with the establishment of the Azerbaijani jubilee medal "10th anniversary of the State Agency for the provision of public services and social innovations (2012-2022) under Azerbaijani President" and Azerbaijani medal "For fruitful cooperation with "ASAN service".

The bill approves the regulations of these medals and reflects their description.

