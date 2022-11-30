Group of people awarded Honorary Diploma of President of Republic of Azerbaijan

30 November 2022 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding a group of persons, who take an active part in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the New Azerbaijan Party.

According to the decree, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the New Azerbaijan Party, for active participation in the socio-political life of Azerbaijan, the "Honorary Diploma of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan" is awarded to the following people:

Panah Aliyev

Eldar Ibrahimov

Iskandar Guliyev

Rafig Mammadhasanov

Mamed Nasirov

