Azerbaijani deputy defense minister, Chief of US National Guard Bureau eye military co-op

Azerbaijani First Deputy Defense Minister-Chief of the General Staff of the Army Col-Gen Karim Valiyev and Chief of the US National Guard Bureau, Gen Daniel Hokanson discussed the current state and prospects of military cooperation within the framework of the State Partnership Program, Azernews reports via Defense Ministry.

The discussion took place within the framework of Karim Valiyev's visit to the USA.

Azerbaijani ambassador to the USA Khazar Ibrahim also participated in the meeting.

Besides, the sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

The United States recognized Azerbaijan’s independence on December 25, 1991. The countries established their diplomatic relations in the same year. On March 6, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its embassy in Washington, and on March 16, 1992, the United States opened its embassy in Baku, with Robert Finn as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim.

