Army holds drills to boost snipers’ professional, combat skills [VIDEO]

30 November 2022 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani army is conducting drills to boost snipers’ professional and combat skills, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The drills are being carried out under the annual training plan, the ministry said.

In accordance with the training program, officers with extensive military knowledge and experience train cadets in the tactical and technical characteristics of various sniper weapons and the rules of their usage. Practical shooting is being carried out to improve the participants’ skills in using sniper weapons.

Those who will successfully complete the course organized to further improve servicemen’s combat capability will be awarded certificates.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

