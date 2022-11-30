Azerbaijani MoD reiterates demand for use of correct toponyms in Karabakh

30 November 2022 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has once again urged the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan to correctly indicate the toponyms of settlements on the country's territory, Azernews reports per the ministry.

"We regretfully state that despite the numerous discontent expressed by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the names of Azerbaijani settlements are still being mentioned with Armenian toponyms in the official information of the Russian Federation's peacekeeping contingent," said the ministry.

Additionally, the MoD opposed the use of the name "Nagorno-Karabakh" in relation to the Karabakh economic zone.

"An end must be put to referring to the Karabakh economic region as the `Nagorno-Karabakh territory'. In general, it is inadmissible to mention Azerbaijani territories with fictitious Armenian toponyms," the statement stressed.

In its statement, the ministry calls on the Russian peacekeepers to follow the official document they have at their disposal.

"We call on the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan to mention the names of Azerbaijani settlements in accordance with the official documents provided to them," the ministry concluded.

In the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, published on the official website of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation on 28.11.2022, the official names of the Azerbaijani settlements referred to as "Mardakert", "Martuni", "Madagiz" and "Getavan" are respectively AGHDARA, XOJAVAND, SUGOVUSHAN and GOZLUKORPU, the ministry stressed.

---

