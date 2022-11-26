Azernews.Az

Saturday November 26 2022

Land mine issues in Azerbaijan discussed in Geneva

26 November 2022 19:19 (UTC+04:00)
Land mine issues in Azerbaijan discussed in Geneva

By Trend

The Azerbaijani delegation took part in the 20th meeting within the "Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and their Destruction", held on November 21-25 in Geneva, the agency told Trend on November 26.

The delegation included representatives of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the secretariat of the interdepartmental center of the coordination headquarters for the restoration and reconstruction of Azerbaijani liberated territories and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

Will be updated

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more