26 November 2022 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Army didn't fire upon the Armenian positions, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Armenia, by claiming that the Azerbaijani Army units opened fire on the Armenian positions from caliber weapons on the night of November 25-26, is spreading false information," the statement said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz