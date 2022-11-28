Azerbaijani army commando units conduct command-staff drills [PHOTO]
The Azerbaijani army commando units conducted drills under the annual combat training plan, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%