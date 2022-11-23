Baku Metro talks preparation for new stations of 'green' line

23 November 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

All the necessary documentation on the construction of new stations of the 'green' line is ready, the Chief Engineer of Baku Metro CJSC, Alikhan Osmanov, told Trend.

"The project documentation for the construction of three new stations of the 'green' line - between Darnagul and Koroğlu stations - is complete," he said.

According to the chief engineer, the preparatory work for the start of construction has been completed.

