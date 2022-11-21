Azerbaijani justice institutions' employees awarded following presidential order
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding employees of the justice institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to the order, Latif Aliyev and Elnur Mammadov are awarded the 'Taraggi' medal for their service in the judicial bodies.
Furthermore, the following persons were granted medals "For Distinction in Public Service":
Davud Aghayev
Emin Aliyev
Parvin Aliyeva
Sakina Aliyeva
Elchin Gasimov
Gismat Gurbanov
Khalida Nasirova
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz